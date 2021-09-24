Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes separate 4 months after birth of son

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and model Jena Frumes, the mother of his four-month-old son, have separated.

The 32-year-old made his announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

“Pls respect our privacy in this time,” he concluded.

Jason Derulo (left) and Jena Frumes (right) have split four months after celebrating the birth of their newborn baby. (Photos: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Derulo and Frumes, 27, started dating in March 2020, and they welcomed a son, Jason King, nearly five months ago, on May 8.

The couple have the same birthday, Sept. 21, and according to PEOPLE, Frumes shared a message about that recent special date, which they celebrated together in Aspen, Colorado.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday that has since been deleted, the model wrote, “Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys.”

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am,” she added, “and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”

Derulo, who creates tons of content for social media, recently shared a video of him and their baby, showing all the places he takes Jason, like the gym, grocery store, and even while playing a game of ping pong.

In July, he told PEOPLE Frumes was an excellent mother.

“Sometimes I wake up with one eye, and I’m like, I don’t know how she’s doing it,” said Derulo. “Jena’s been a superhero in all of this, so I’ve been very, very lucky. She’s really incredible with him, and she is definitely the ringleader in all of this. My hat goes out to her.”

