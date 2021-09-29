Rick Ross to pay $11K a month in child support

The rapper settled his case with the mother of his three children

Rapper Rick Ross has settled his child support case with Briana Singleton, the mother of three of his children, to the tune of $11K in monthly child support payments.

The settlement ends a nearly year-long court battle over support for their three children: Berkeley, Billion, and Bliss. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is also required to cover their health insurance and any extracurricular expenses exceeding $7,560, as well as annual payments of up to $3K per child.

Rick Ross performs at The Cromwell Las Vegas on June 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Nightclub)

Ross is also on the hook for Singleton’s lawyer fees, which are currently at $25K. Court documents say that Ross brings in a $585K monthly income, thanks in large part to a successful 10-album discography and investments in Wingstop franchises.

The court decision is the latest in a seemingly contentious ongoing battle between Ross and Singleton. In 2020, Singleton filed legal documents in Fayette County, Georgia to request an emergency hearing that would require Ross to take a COVID-19 test and receive negative results before he’s allowed to visit Berkeley and Billion, who were infants at the time. Their youngest daughter, Bliss, was born in late 2020.

According to TMZ, Singleton pointed to Ross’ out-of-state traveling during the pandemic and marijuana use as a reason for her concern regarding him seeing their children.

Ross also has two teenaged children, Toie and William III, the latter of whom Ross gifted a Wingstop restaurant for his 16th birthday earlier this month.

