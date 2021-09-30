Porsha Williams announces she will not return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

"It is finally time to begin my next chapter," she said in a statement shared on social media.

Porsha Williams dropped a bombshell on social media Thursday when announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 10 years.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” Williams shared via an Instagram statement.

TV personality Porsha Williams attends TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” season 2 premiere at SCADshow on May 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One)

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” she continued.

“I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show.”

Her announcement comes three days after fellow co-star Cynthia Bailey announced she won’t be returning to RHOA after 11 seasons. In her post, she noted that she has “made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Bailey continued, “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

TV personality Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been on a bit of a hiatus since ending season 13 in May, theGrio previously reported. Since then, several of the OG’s have been busy with other projects, with Kenya Moore joining Dancing with the Stars, Kandi Burruss is producing a play on Broadway and Williams is filming a spin-off series for Bravo.

The special will reportedly focus on Williams, her family, and her activism. theGRIO reported that Williams’ engagement to Simon Guobadia may become a bigger part of the special. No other members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise are expected to appear in it, but Lauren Williams, her sister, and her mother, Diane Williams, may likely be a part of the show.

This is the second limited series that Williams has filmed for Bravo. In 2019, the network aired Porsha’s Having a Baby, which chronicled her pregnancy with daughter Pilar, who’s now two.

In a new Instagram post, Williams reveals she bought her fiancé his own engagement ring.

Williams and her new beau made major headlines when they debuted their engagement online, shortly after the thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta finished airing, theGrio previously reported.

The union had many viewers and fans giving Williams some side-eye as Guobadia was still married at the time to Williams’ co-star on the show, Falynn Guobadia.

Meanwhile, former RHOA star Shereé Whitfield is rumored to possibly make her second return to the series. Marlo Hampton has reportedly bumped up from “friend” of the housewives to full-time cast member, and former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross may be in talks to join the show, which has not begun filming.

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Biba Adams and Jared Alexander

