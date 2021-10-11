Twitter crowns Kirk Franklin winner of ‘Omarion Challenge’

Omarion shared Franklin's video to his own page, writing that the gospel legend had "perfect Sunday moves."

Loading the player...

While many have tried to master the popular “Omarion Challenge,” it seems Twitter has officially crowned gospel musician Kirk Franklin as the winner.

From Lizzo to Jason Derulo, TikTok has become a major platform for artists to intimately connect to their fans and inspire challenges. The latest viral video comes from B2K singer Omarion. Earlier this year, a video of Omarion dancing at Verizon’s 2005 “Now Playing” music tour resurfaced on the internet and took off on social media. Fans began creatively working on their own versions of his dance moves, “stitching” their videos next to Omarion’s to make the best #OmarionChalenge.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Kirk Franklin performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Last week, Omarion brought the challenge to new heights when sharing his own take on the trend with background dancers. Sharing the post to his official Instagram page, he wrote in the caption, “#Omarionchallenge Thank you to all of the funny people on the Internet for making this a thing.. 🤣🤣😂🤣. It was only right.”

As the challenge grows in popularity, fans continue to top themselves with the challenge. Iterations featuring characters like Halloween villain Michael Myers and the Power Rangers are flooding social media. This weekend, however, Kirk Franklin entered the competition and seemingly blew every other video out of the water. The gospel legend’s version features an a cappella rendition of the challenge, with Franklin flawlessly recreating the moves in front of a choir of singers in church.

That’s it. It’s over. Kirk Franklin won the Omarion Challenge. pic.twitter.com/tHdVDSqdOY — Christine Imarenezor (@eboseta) October 10, 2021

Kirk Franklin did the #Omarionchallenge and I need SOMEBODY to pick me up off the floor! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DTV6SQowSK — 💜 Your Royal Thighess 💜 (@Brita_Be_Like) October 11, 2021

Vibe Magazine Executive Editor Christine Imarenezor tweeted out Kirk’s video on Sunday, writing, “That’s it. It’s over. Kirk Franklin won the Omarion Challenge.” The tweet has over 10,000 retweets and counting, with fans praising Franklin’s now-viral video. Another fan wrote in a tweet, “Kirk Franklin did the #Omarionchallenge and I need SOMEBODY to pick me up off the floor!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 14: Omarion attends the PLT x Winnie Harlow Event hosted by PrettyLittleThing at La Mesa Lounge and Restaurant on July 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It seems Omarion is also a fan of Franklin’s version. The singer shared the video to his official Instagram account, giving Franklin his blessing. He wrote, “@kirkfranklin 🔥. Love yah man! #omarionchallenge perfect Sunday moves!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾😁🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” Many of Omarion’s famous friends took to the comments to give their take on Franklin’s video, including rapper Bow Wow. He wrote underneath the post, “Yoooo bro im officially done!!!! 😂😂😂 HE TOOK IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!