21 Savage, Jhene Aiko, Kirk Franklin to perform on ‘iHeartRadio’s Living Black!’ special

The Black History Month celebration will air February 20

iHeartMedia has announced the launch of the first-ever iHeartRadio’s Living Black! event spotlighting the power of Black culture yesterday, today, and tomorrow throughout Black History Month. The nationwide, on-air celebration will feature performances by Roddy Rich, Jhene Aiko, Kirk Franklin, 21 Savage, and more of today’s biggest Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel artists.

Produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes, iHeartRadio’s Living Black! will pay homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments, and moves the world.

(Credit: Getty Images and Franklin)

“Black culture is American culture and this past year especially has resulted in much needed and long overdue conversations about the role of race in America,” said Doc Wynter, Executive Vice President of Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia. “‘iHeartRadio’s Living Black!’ will use iHeartMedia’s unparalleled reach to help shape these conversations and celebrate Black culture at scale – reaching hundreds of millions of listeners on iHeartMedia stations across all of our formats.”

Aside from the main event that will air February 20, the month-long celebration will highlight hundreds of Black artists, influencers and thought leaders through audio vignettes and tributes on 580 iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format. iHeartRadio’s Living Black! will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom tributes from artists and listeners across the nation.

Throughout February, today’s biggest artists from Country, Pop, Rock, and more will honor the impact and influence that Black people and Black culture has had on their lives and community; iHeartMedia national and on-air personalities including The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, Steve Harvey and Big Boy will honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture; and hundreds of iHeartMedia stations and shows will invite listeners to call in, post and share their experiences and inspirations each week.

iHeartRadio’s Living Black! special will air on Saturday, February 20 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages; iHeartMedia Hip-Hop, Gospel and R&B stations; and the iHeartRadio app.

