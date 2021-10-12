Elaine Welteroth announces pregnancy with touching video montage

The montage features an emotional lullaby written by Welteroth's husband, Jonathan Singletary.

Congratulations are in order for Elaine Welteroth. The author, TV host, editor and journalist announced her pregnancy with a touching video montage posted to her official social media accounts.

Welteroth wears many hats, and it looks like she’ll be adding that of “mom” early next year. In her exciting new Instagram video, featuring an original lullaby by her musician husband, Jonathan Singletary, the couple shared their good news.

Elaine Welteroth attends the Planned Parenthood’s Sex, Politics, Film & TV Reception at Sundance in Jan. 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The emotional lullaby features the lyrics, “Hey, little birdie by my window,” while it documents Welteroth taking a pregnancy test, her first ultrasound appointment, and more. She squeals, “I’m freaking out right now. This baby looks exactly like Jonathan!” Toward the end of the video, while Singletary cradles her baby bump, she adds: “This is the beginning of it becoming real.”

In the caption, Welteroth wrote: “New creative collab with @jonathansingletary dropping spring 2022 #JesusTookTheWheel Lullaby by my baby daddy-to-be 💕🥰🎢🙏🏽❤️🪂🎶.”

Many of Welteroth’s famous friends and loved ones have been flooding the comments with congratulations for the expecting pair.

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o wrote in the comments, “So excited! Love from Auntie Lu!” CNN’s Abby D. Phillip, who recently had a baby of her own, wrote, “Ahhh!! Congratulations!! 😭 so thrilled for you both!” Kerry Washington also shared some love, writing, “SCREAMING!!!!!! Congratulations mama!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ XOXOXOXO.”

Singletary shared the video to his Instagram account too, calling the announcement “life-altering, world-shifting, praise-and-worship-inducing news.”

Welteroth also shared an exclusive statement to PEOPLE magazine, expressing her excitement as they await their bundle of joy. “I’m just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us.” she told the outlet. “I’m already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love.”

As previously reported, Welteroth and Singletary got married last spring in a “virtual quarantine wedding” in Brooklyn that ultimately went viral. Shortly after, Welteroth joined the panel of The Talk for one season and was on air amidst the media firestorm that was March’s controversial departure of Sharon Osbourne. Last month, Welteroth stepped down as co-host of the panel show, and she’s now busy promoting the current season of Project Runway on Bravo.

