Elaine Welteroth steps down as co-host on ‘The Talk’ after one season

The departure of Welteroth, a former Teen Vogue editor, is the second from "The Talk" host roster in two weeks.

Loading the player...

Author and television personality Elaine Welteroth is leaving daytime group chat show, The Talk, after a single season sharing her sentiments.

The former Teen Vogue editor’s departure is the second from The Talk in two weeks. On Aug. 20, fellow hostess Carrie Ann Inaba officially left the show after a leave of absence since spring. Sheryl Underwood — who’s the longest serving The Talk hostess — Amanda Kloots and Sharon Osborne replacement-slash-lone male host Jerry O’Connell remain at the CBS weekday program’s helm.

Welteroth and Kloots joined its panel in January after Eve left.

Departing “The Talk” co-hostess Elaine Welteroth poses prettily at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Feb. 2020, held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The show’s new season premieres Sept. 13.

“It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” she said Tuesday in a statement. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

“I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy,” she continued. “I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day.”

“I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work,” Welteroth said, “and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

She is currently developing her 2019 memoir, More than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are, for a television show at Paramount, plus is also a judge on Season 19 of Project Runway.

Elaine Welteroth quit The Talk. CBS ought to take that show out of its misery and restore As The World Turns, Capitol, and Guiding Light back as half-hour soap operas on CBS and CBS All-Access. — Donald Peebles Jr. (@DonaldJrPeebles) September 1, 2021

Elaine Welteroth is leaving The Talk? Just cancel the show already. — Kim 🦋 (@KimberlyetCie) September 1, 2021

Additionally, Welteroth is the consulting editor-at-large for Verizon Media’s short-form video network In The Know and recently announced she is teaching a class on the elite subscription service, Masterclass, on how to uncover the traits that define passions, values, skills and talents, then harness them to custom-design a unique career path.

“As the youngest editor-in-chief hired at Condé Nast and as a leading expert and advocate for the next generation, Elaine has shown that it is possible to build a sustainable career that feeds your soul and individual desires,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “With millions of people currently reevaluating their career paths and direction, Elaine gives members the tools and advice needed to create their own path, whether they’re looking to pivot or take a leap toward uncharted territory.”

The executive producers at The Talk had only good things to say about Welteroth in a joint statement provided to People magazine upon the announcement of her departure.

“We wish Elaine all the best,” Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews wrote. “We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!