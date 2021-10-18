Kelly Price reveals she’s in respiratory therapy after COVID-19, pneumonia battle

Price, the celebrated R&B singer, said that if she wanted to sing "right now," she could, but not "full out" since fighting the illness.

Singer Kelly Price took to Instagram Live to share an update with fans and supporters about her health since battling COVID-19.

During the session, Price revealed that she had pneumonia in her lungs, and still requires respiratory therapy.

Singer Kelly Price attends the 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a video clip captured by The Shade Room, Price said, “Since being out of the hospital, I do have to have respiratory therapy.” She stated that if she wanted to sing “right now,” she could, but not “full out.” She also said she doesn’t currently have the lung capacity to perform a full concert.

Price disclosed to fans that she also has to see a cardiologist since battling the virus. “That’s probably one of the hardest things to accept,” she said.

#KellyPrice provides update on covid long haul effects 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9L4lcXurUz — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 18, 2021

The admission came just weeks after Price made headlines for being reported missing by members of her family.

Price was listed as a missing person in September after being admitted to a hospital the month prior following an announcement that she had been diagnosed with COVID. She was released after three weeks, and, according to representatives, was not actually missing; she was recovering from the virus at an undisclosed location.

As previously reported, the 48-year-old Grammy Award-nominated singer did an on-camera interview with TMZ in late September to clarify the report in which she revealed that she had “flatlined” while in the hospital.

“At some point, they lost me,” she recalled of the horrifying moment. “I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was.” When the interviewer asked Price to explain what she meant by “they lost me,” she clarified: “I died.”

Price also explained to the gossip site that she is battling the long-term impact of having had COVID.

“I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” she said, before trailing off in tears. “I suffered a lot of internal damage, and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”

As for the rumors that she was actually missing, Price attributed it to her strained relationship with her sister, coupled with the fact that she was unable to rest at her home. “I was never missing … everyone in my family knew exactly where I was,” she said. “It’s very disappointing that things came to this.”

This article features additional reporting from theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor.

