Porsha Williams spin-off, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ debuts trailer

The show highlights a family retreat including Williams, her new fiancé Simon Guobadia and her ex Dennis McKinley

Fans are finally getting a taste of Porsha Williams‘ next chapter.

Bravo has officially released the trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, the reality star’s spin-off. If the clip is any indication, while she may not be an official housewife anymore, Williams and her family are still bringing plenty of drama to TV screens.

Since 2012, Williams has graced our screens as one of the famed Real Housewives of Atlanta. Serving humor, looks, and plenty of drama, fans have fallen in love with Williams amid many personal struggles and seasons on the hit show. As theGrio previously reported, Williams announced her departure from the series earlier this year, along with mainstay Cynthia Bailey. While season 14 already started production without Williams, the reality star is about to debut her latest spin-off series on Bravo, which seems to be bringing plenty of heat while fans wait for RHOA to return.

TV personality Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Per the official Bravo site, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, “The series will follow Porsha and her family as she navigates life following her whirlwind romance and engagement to Simon Guobadia, with her family and fans getting to learn more about her future husband in the series.”

TheGrio readers may remember the much-talked about controversy surrounding Williams when she announced her engagement to Guobadia earlier this year, who at the time was still married to Falynn Guobadia, one of Williams’ fellow RHOA season 13 castmates. The engagement sparked major conversation online, with many people including Wendy Williams chiming in with their thoughts of what, from the outside, looked to be a messy situation.

Now, fans will get to hear directly from Williams and Simon as they navigate their new relationship, and how her family received all of it.

The synopsis continues, “There are a lot of opinions on the matter from those closest to her — and so what better way to handle it all than by taking everyone to Mexico for yoga, meditation, energy clearing, serenity, drama, and tequila at a beautiful resort away from it all.”

TV personality Porsha Williams attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

The trailer highlights the many members of Williams’ family that fans will get to know intimately on the series, including, Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams. Viewers will also see Williams’ ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, of whom they share a daughter, Pilar Jhena. “I am so ready to start this family retreat,” Williams shares in a confessional before the impending drama ensues.

She adds in the clip, “I have single-handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s–t.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters premieres on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

