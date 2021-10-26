The cast of BET’s ‘Games People Play’ on season 2, filming during the pandemic and more

The cast opened up to theGrio about jumping back into their characters.

Loading the player...

BET’s hit series Games People Play is back and theGrio sat down with some of the show’s cast to break down what viewers can expect from the sophomore season.

Games People Play, starring Lauren London and Sarunas Jackson and based on the novel Games Divas Play by Angela Burt-Murray, debuted in 2019. The drama/thriller is full of steamy moments and was a hit for the network. It was the leading new scripted cable series among Black audiences aged 18-49 that year. TheGrio caught up with three of the show’s stars, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey and Jackie Long, who opened up about season 2, reuniting after the pandemic, and what sets Games People Play apart from other shows.

Credit: Games People Play (BET)

Of course, 2020 taxed every industry, including the entertainment field. Speaking of the excitement in getting back to work, Long told theGrio, “Just to be working during the pandemic time alone, was just exciting. To be around your cast members that you love so much…come on, it’s a blast man!” He added, “We’re doing something that we all love.”

While his character Kareem is still dealing with drama this season, Long explained that fans get to see his character grow into the man he “eventually wants to be,” outside of being friends with Marques (Sarunas Jackson). “He still is dealing with drama this season, but it’s more to let him know, ‘it’s time for you to man up now!'” he said. “I don’t wanna say too much…this show hasn’t aired since 2019, but we’re back with a vengeance now!”

Diving into her character Nia’s journey in season 2, Obilom shared that, though we got to know her character well in the first season, the second is when, “life really hits” Nia. “In the first season, she was getting everything she wanted but…second season, a lot of almost trauma happens to her. There’s a lot of vulnerable moments for her and she kind has to kind of figure out her life all over again.”

Obilom feels her storyline represents things that a lot of viewers may go through. “We watch her journey of trying to get through the obstacles of life, things that a lot of people have gone through,”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Jackie Long, Karen Obilom and Parker McKenna Posey speak onstage during the Pre Show at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

Posey’s character, Laila, has been on a quest for stardom since season 1, and finally sees some opportunities thrown her way during season 2 but she urged viewers to not get too excited for her character just yet. “Things are finally looking up, but just like season one, things are more than likely going to be short lived! But you’ll see that for yourself,” she explained.

She added, “She kind of just comes into her own…our characters really do just evolve and go through so many new things this season.”

Check out Games People Play on BET Tuesdays at 10 EST/9 CST.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!