AMC to require face masks in theaters after backlash

The largest movie theater company in the United States plans to reopen in stages and promises to sanitized between every screening

AMC Theatres plans to reopen 450 U.S. movie theaters in July for the first time in four months since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

While originally, CEO Adam Aron said that the movie theater chain would not require masks for entry, the company has changed its position amidst community criticism. In addition to masks, AMC is planning to implement social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, limited concessions, and contact-free pay stations.

Originally Aron took a hard stand, “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy.”

“We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary,” he said. “We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

Aron spoke to Variety where he says that the organization would sell masks for $1, noting that as an industry, none of the major movie houses would be requiring people to mask up.

However, on Friday he changed his tune. Now a corporate statement expresses, in order to enjoy a new movie at an AMC theater, patrons will have to wear a face mask.

“At AMC, we have been consulting with top scientists and health experts to create a broad, sweeping, far-reaching health and safety effort to make AMC Theatres safe for our guests and associates when our theatres reopen in July. Among many elements of that comprehensive plan was a requirement for our associates all to wear masks nationwide, as well as a requirement for our guests all to wear masks in the many parts of the country that will require it. In those areas of the country where masks will not be required, we nonetheless planned to strongly encourage mask usage by guests, and fully expected that the vast majority would do so.”

Prior to reopening, AMC partnered with The Clorox Company and former faculty of the Harvard University School of Public Health. Aron said they installed technology aimed to limit the possibility of spreading the disease including deploying electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums, and upgraded MERV 13 ventilation filters.

AMC, which is the largest movie theater company in the United States, plans to reopen in stages. Starting next month, they will only book theaters to 30% capacity. Their goal is to reach 50% occupancy by Labor Day, and full capacity by Thanksgiving. Theaters will be sanitized between every screening, and only every other row will be occupied.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed AMC to the brink of bankruptcy. The shutdown contributed to a $2 billion first-quarter loss due to the pandemic.

“In my heart of hearts, I think we can manage AMC through this crisis,” said Aron told Variety, “There are no guarantees and nobody knows what coronavirus will look like in the winter or how long it will take to get a vaccine, but I can tell you that we have a very able management team here.“

