Five new films and shows to look out for this November

Tune into these new movies and series headed to theaters and streaming services.

As October draws to a close, new television content is on its way. theGrio’s got you covered with five new films and shows worth checking out.

A Man Named Scott

This Amazon Prime documentary film explores the rise of hip-hop artist Kid Cudi and breaks down the struggles he endured after he experienced success in his career. Born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, Cudi rose to fame after releasing his 2008 single “Day N Nite” from his 2008 mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. The single was later re-released on his first studio album Man on the Moon: The End of Day and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts; the album landed at number 4 on the Billboard 200. A Man Named Scott comes out Nov. 5.

The Unforgivable

The Unforgivable is a Netflix drama film starring Sandra Bullock as a woman who served 20 years in prison after killing a cop. After her release, she attempts to locate her little sister, whom she was raising at the time of the murder. However, the people around her don’t want to make it easy for her to re-enter society. The film co-stars Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jonathan Bernthal, and more. It will open in select theaters on Nov. 24 and on Netflix on Dec. 10.

For the Love of Money

In For the Love of Money, Gigi Davis is a single mother who chose to walk away from her family’s billion-dollar crime business in order to raise her daughter. The normal life she built for the two of them is interrupted after her daughter gets into trouble. Gigi has to go back to her roots to show the people threatening her daughter that her bite is stronger than her bark. The star-studded cast features Keri Hilson, Rotimi, comedian DC Young Fly, LisaRaye McCoy, Katt Williams, and more.

The film is distributed by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and will hit theaters Thanksgiving.

Cowboy Bebop

If you are in a crime-fighting mood, then Cowboy Bebop may be the show for you. The live adaptation of the eponymous animated series is about three individuals who come together to form a bounty hunting crew in space. The catch is that each of them is running from something in their past. Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Luke Cage star Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Paneda as Faye Valentine. Cowboy Bebop starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 19.

Tiger King 2

Joe Exotic may be behind bars, but the sequel will not continue without him: He will join the cast through phone calls from prison, where he will talk about his old associates as well as his enemy Carole Baskin. The series also documents Baskin’s moves to secure his zoo, The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. New secrets will be uncovered and, once again, the show will revisit the mystery behind the missing case of Baskin’s husband Don Lewis.

Tiger King 2 will hit Netflix with five episodes on Nov. 17.

