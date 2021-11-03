Jay-Z joins Instagram and follows only one person

The rap icon and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee followed his wife, Beyoncé, when he joined Instagram Tuesday.

Rap icon Jay-Z, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined Instagram Tuesday, and he followed only one person: his wife, Beyoncé.

Mrs. Knowles-Carter returned the favor, making her husband the lone individual she follows on the popular photo-sharing social media site.

Jay-Z enjoys an onstage moment during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The official account of Shawn Carter, which has been verified, has already gained over 2 million followers as of this publishing. He still has a ways to go to catch up to his spouse. Beyoncé has 216 million followers.

So far the only picture he’s shared on his Instagram page is a photo of the movie poster of the film The Harder They Fall, which he co-produced. The western with a predominantly Black cast debuted on Netflix on Wednesday.

Jay-Z contributed several songs to the highly-anticipated movie’s soundtrack, which he recently spoke about to Entertainment Tonight. “I love to be a part of projects that widen the lens,” he told the outlet. “Once it’s widened for us, it’s widened for Asians. For Mexicans. For everyone.”

As previously reported, Netflix has described The Harder They Fall as a “new school Western,” and it serves as the directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel. Co-written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, the film appears to mix some Hollywood mainstays like Idris Elba and Regina King, with some of the biggest stars in “Young Hollywood,” names like Jonathan Majors and LaKeith Stanfield.

The all-Black cast also includes Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler and Deon Cole.

Hova was among the legendary artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. In his speech, he thanked two of his former business partners, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

“Shout out to Dame,” he said, pausing for applause from the audience. “I know we don’t see eye-to-eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you, and I thank you for that.”

In response, Dash — who had been embroiled in a legal battle with the rapper — responded, in part, “It was beautiful. I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch], I’ll spin one back.”

This article features previous reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

