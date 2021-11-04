Man accused of killing 3 women, injuring 2 in domestic violence attack

Ziontay B.R. Palmer faces three counts of second-degree murder.

A 19-year-old Virginia Beach man has been arrested for killing three women and injuring two others in a shooting in Norfolk, Va. Wednesday.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on the 800 block of Whitaker Lane shortly after 6 p.m, per a press release. When officers arrived at the Young Terrace apartment complex, the suspect, Ziontay B.R. Palmer, 19, allegedly fled the scene, WTKR reports. Three women were pronounced dead at the scene: Detra R. Brown, 42, Nicole Lovewine, 45 and Sara E. Costine, 44.

Two other women, age 39 and 19, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both women received treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, PEOPLE reports.

Ziontay B.R. Palmer, 19 (Credit: NORFOLK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police Chief Larry Boone told WAVY that the gunman shot the first woman before he fled the scene, only to return to shoot the other four while they were rendering aid to the victim. Authorities said the motive behind the shooting was domestic in nature.

Boone called Palmer a “coward” in an interview with WAVY.

UPDATE: Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander says one of the two women hospitalized after being shot last night has been released from the hospital.



3 other women were killed in the shooting and a suspect has been arrested.



The latest: https://t.co/WjnmrdoxVR https://t.co/SMEhO9r4JM — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 4, 2021

“The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, the coward shoots them,” Boone said. “This has to stop. We need to start speaking up because this, I’ve never seen this in my 30-year career: five women shot. This nonsense has to stop and this idea that everybody can be saved, that’s gone by the way of the dodo bird.”

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA), which owns Young Terrace, issued the following statement Thursday about the deadly shooting:

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is devastated by the fatal shootings in our Young Terrace community on Wednesday night. We are committed to supporting all of our residents and the families impacted by this terrible incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with our families in Young Terrace. We are committed to supporting our you during this difficult time, and we are taking this time to work on healing in the Young Terrace community.NRHA staff is currently going door-to-door this morning to ensure neighbors have access to counseling services needed to work through the trauma experienced last night. Counselors are available for walk-in appointments at the Young Terrace community center this week.

UPDATE: Norfolk Police have released the mugshot of the mass shooting suspect.



19-year-old, Ziontay B. R. Palmer pic.twitter.com/y2j6QJF2sg — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021

Mike Pain, a member of the Original Black Panther Militia, said one of the victims was related to a fellow member of the organization.

“Of course when a tragedy happens, we show up as well, not just for the bad times but the good times. It’s a horrible thing that’s happened,” he said.

“She didn’t bother anybody,” said Montezuma Pride, the cousin of one of the victims. “We’re just trying to figure out why. Why does this happen in this community? Innocent people? Three women? This has to stop.”

Palmer faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm, according to the report.

