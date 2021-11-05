Ye calls Big Sean, John Legend ‘sellouts’ for being ‘used by the Democrats’

The artist-producer-designer and 2020 presidential hopeful, formerly known as Kanye West, had plenty to say on "Drink Champs."

The Drink Champs podcast created by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN has given prominent figures in hip-hop the opportunity to share stories with fans since 2016.

Rapper Ye — the artist-producer-designer and 2020 presidential candidate formerly known as Kanye West — appeared on the show Thursday night and launched into a wide range of topics, including politics.

Ye (left) had a mouthful and more to say about Big Sean (center) and John Legend (right) during his appearance this week on “Drink Champs.” (Photos: Brad Barket, Araya Doheny and Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

At one point, he declared that signing rapper Big Sean was “the worst thing I ever done.”

“I know this man mama, bro … I changed this man’s family. Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout sh*t.”

“And I don’t rock with neither of them,” Ye continued, “and I need my apologies … but ni**as is scared.”

lmaoooo he mad cause they didn’t vote for him to be president of the united states. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lvL0ajL9hq — tina snow. (@jaebreezy__) November 5, 2021

On Twitter, Detroit native Big Sean responded with a photo of himself and his former label head, contending, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest.”

“The dems? No I didn’t. I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all,” he added, “Cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin.”

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

Big Sean just released a new EP, What You Expect, produced by Hit-Boy. The new project is his first on his own record label, FF to Def Entertainment.

Both Big Sean and Legend got their commercial starts with West’s GOOD Music. In announcing he had left the label last week, Sean shared on Twitter: “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”

The week prior, on Oct. 21, he wrote, “I also really miss the brotherhood I use to have with GOOD music, I don’t know what happened. Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up.”

In 2015, Sean said of West’s political aspirations, “I called that back in like 2012, that Kanye was gonna be running for president. He has so many ideas.”

“He’s so passionate,” Sean told Billboard. “Aside from that, though, I know he’s incredible. I mean, he discovered me. Anybody who can listen to a kid rap at a radio station, see the potential in that, and follow it through … you know, he’s one of the greatest guys ever.”

As for Legend, he said of Ye this week: “I don’t see Kanye as a political person at all. We never talked about politics. He had never voted before 2020,” the singer told Danny Goldberg, who recently released the book, Bloody Crossroads 2020: Arts, Entertainment, and Resistance to Trump.

“He saw in Trump the kind of underdog narcissist that he sees in himself,” Legend said, per People magazine.

In 2018, when Ye went public with his support of Republican former President Donald Trump, Legend reached out to the rapper via text message, a note Ye later shared on Twitter.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend wrote to him, according to the screenshot. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.”

Legend continued in that text: “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

Ye replied to Legend: “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Ye ran for president in the November 2020 election. He earned 60,000 votes nationwide.

