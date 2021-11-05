‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ renewed at HBO Max for a second season

The first season of Issa Rae's reality series was a hit for the streamer that fans online seemed to embrace

Sweet Life: Los Angeles fans, rejoice! The reality series from the mind of Issa Rae has officially been picked up for a second season on HBO Max.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles debuted on HBO Max this summer, and followed the lives of several 20-somethings in Los Angeles hoping to truly make an impact in their respective careers, all while balancing friendships, romances, and more. The series proved to be a success for the streaming service, as outlets like the Los Angeles Times called the series, “a nuanced inside look at Black adulthood, friendship, and family.”

Now fans can breathe out and relax. HBO has announced the series will be back for season 2.

(Credit: HBO Max)

Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at HBO Max, shared a statement regarding the series and its second season announcement. It reads, “We are thrilled with the success of SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers.”

Executive Producer Rae has been very vocal about the series since it premiered, often calling it her “new favorite show” on social media. She shared with Variety over the summer, “I’ve helped edit the entire series at this point…I find myself rooting for them. I’m really just invested in their journey and wanting them to succeed, and wanting them to communicate better, and seeing myself in so much of them.”

Issa Rae walks onstage during the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Rebecca Quinn, Senior Vice President, Non-Fiction, HBO Max also shared in a statement, “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

The series also gained praise from outlets like Glamour for delivering “Black excellence TV really needs.” Tanya Christian wrote for the outlet, “Sweet Life makes the point, whether deliberately or not, that in real life we can maintain genuine friendships, that we aspire for a life greater than the one we live, and that we work tremendously hard to make things happen. These entrepreneurs are stepping out of the box society may try to put them in, while simultaneously filling a void in American television.”

Season 1 of Sweet Life: Los Angeles is available to stream now on HBO Max.

