Lil Nas X confronts ex-lover in ‘Maury’ promo video

The 'Call Me By Your Name' rapper is set to appear on the 'Maury' show with his ex-boyfriend

The promo for Lil’ Nas X‘s highly-anticipated appearance on the Maury show hit the internet on Thursday, but it’s unclear whether the move is yet another one of the rapper’s infamous publicity stunts.

Today reported the 30-second Maury clip is a “spot-on spoof/ad” for “Montero,” the title of Nas X’s debut album. During the clip, which The Maury Show tweeted on Thursday, the openly gay Grammy winner is seen confronting his real-life ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza, an actor who starred in the music video for Nas X’s song “That’s What I Want”.

In earlier October, Nas X confirmed with Sirius XM Hits 1 that he and Ariza dated.

“We were dating and we’re still on very good terms,” Nas X told the satellite radio show’s hosts during an interview posted on YouTube on October 3. “Maybe the best person I ever dated,” he added. “I am still very much in love, but I am trying to still manage.”

In the Maury clip, Povich says Ariza is married with a child named Noah, age 4.

“This might be your baby, Maury,” Nas X tells the host during the teaser trailer. The clip also shows the 22-year-old artist telling Ariza’s alleged wife that he and Ariza “have been together for about a month and a half.”

“You’re a liar,” Ariza’s supposed spouse says in response. Later, Ariza is seen opening a ring box and getting on one knee in front of an awe-struck Nas X who covers his mouth with both hands during what appears to be a surprise marriage proposal. The clip concludes with Nas X running backstage in what has become a staple move for Maury guests over the years.

Today said it’s “pretty positive” Nas X’s appearance on Maury is a joke. The “Industry Baby” performer has become a notorious internet troll and provocative self-promoter in recent years. In October, Nas X told his Instagram Live viewers that he and rapper Lil’ Boosie were collaborating on a song, which prompted Boosie to go on yet another anti-gay tirade, as reported by NBC News.

In September, Nas X posed for pregnancy photos while preparing to “give birth” to his debut album “Montero”. Earlier this year, he unveiled a pair of so-called Satan shoes. The black-and-red, customized Nike Air Max sneakers, which reportedly contained blood in the soles and were adorned with a pentagram charm on the tongue, went viral on Twitter, selling out almost instantly, according to CNN Business.

The publicity stunt compelled Nike to sue the company that sold the customized footwear and ultimately forced it to cease its unauthorized promotion.

Meanwhile, many social media users appear to be quite entertained by Nas X’s Maury promo clip.

“Not him running to the back,” one commenter wrote on YouTube along with LOL emojis.

“I’m dying,” another commenter wrote. “He must have always wanted to be on Maury.”

The Maury Show said fans can catch the Nas X “exclusive” on Wednesday.

