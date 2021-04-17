Loni Love confesses to breaking Tyler Perry’s house rules

For Loni Love, some A-list rules were made to be broken

On the April 15 episode of E! network’s late-night talk show Nightly Pop, Loni Love admitted to having committed a principal faux pas at Tyler Perry‘s far-from-humble abode.

“Have you guys ever done this in somebody’s house when you were nosy and got caught?” co-host Nina Parker asked. “Keep it real.”

“I went to Tyler Perry’s house,” the comedian confessed. “He told me don’t take pictures but I was so excited!”

Loni Love (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I was there with you, remember that? I remember you doing that,” co-host and fellow comedian Kim Whitley laughed. “He said ‘don’t take pictures’ — told everybody don’t take pictures […] she didn’t care! She was like, click, click. Send me some of the pictures ’cause I didn’t get them!”

“I was like, looking all around,” Love laughed. “I said, ‘Tyler isn’t anywhere around, I’m going to sneak this little picture.’ Childish Gambino was performing so I was like, ‘I just want like one memory.'” But before she knew it, a hand landed on her shoulder and she turned to find a stealthy Perry, who swatted her phone away before she could manage a single shot of the billionaire’s mansion.

(L-R) Loni Love, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks and Kym Whitley (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“Why were you so slow? You got to keep the camera in your cleavage and do a little secret,” Parker teased Love. “We all got enough to do that!”

Likely the same Beverly Hills hideout that housed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last spring during their extended visit to the West Coast, the 22-acre property is reportedly valued at a whopping $18 million and boasts it’s own security team, according to the Daily Mail.

Tyler Perry (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Named the richest man in entertainment by Forbes magazine in 2011, Perry reportedly built the 24,000 square foot palace from scratch after purchasing the land for $4.3 million in 2004. The property is on the top of a hill in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates gated community.

MSN reported that Showtime is developing a drama series, Mabel, created by Perry and Tim Palen, which will trace the origin story of the beloved character, Madea, created and performed by Perry, according to Deadline. The series is written by twin sisters JaNeika and JaSheika James who were supervising producers on Empire and co-executive producers on Gossip Girl.

