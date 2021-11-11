Kenya Moore calls Ramona Singer ‘blatantly disrespectful’ on ‘Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Kenya Moore joins Singer, Cynthia Bailey, and more popular Real Housewives talent in the upcoming Peacock series

In a recent interview, Kenya Moore opened up about the upcoming Real Housewives series stating Ramona Singer was “blatantly disrespectful” to her on the show.

Bravo fans are in for quite a treat with the upcoming Peacock series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. A show 15 years in the making, RHUGT sees housewives from popular cities in the franchise (Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and New York) as they go on a girl’s trip to Turks and Caicos. From the trailer alone, it seems the show will deliver exactly what housewives fans want: fashion, lavish trips, and yes, drama.

Recently speaking to Page Six, Moore opened up about getting into it on the trip with OG of RHONY, Singer.

Kenya Moore attends the premiere of “Waka” (Credit: Getty Images)

Moore likened arguing with Singer to “hitting your head against a brick wall,” telling Page Six that she quickly realized “you’re not going to get anywhere” with her.

She revealed, “In the beginning, she just seemed to be very rude. She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her…I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful.”

Moore of course is no stranger to defending herself and shared that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with.” She added, “maybe she doesn’t know my street cred but um…she found out!” As theGrio previously reported, the trailer highlights some major back and forth between Singer and Moore, with Moore telling her, “What you’re not gonna do is say f— you to me! Who the f— do you think you are, Ramona?!”

She continued to share with Page Six that Singer “lives in her own world” and that it definitely was fireworks between the two. “It will be interesting to see what the viewers think of how it plays out.”

Ramona Singer speaks onstage during the Global Lyme Alliance Fourth Annual New York City Gala on October 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance)

Singer, of course, has caused quite the stir in the housewives world, as reports have circulated regarding an alleged investigation into allegations made by RHONY newbie Eboni K. Williams against Singer. Williams was is the first Black Real Housewife in that city, and had plenty of ups and downs with Singer on the latest season of the series.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Nov. 18 on Peacock. Check out the official trailer for the series below:

