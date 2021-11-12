Reality roundup: Real Housewives ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ premiere, ‘Potomac’ reunion part two and more

The Real Housewives of Orange Country also returns with their first Black Real Housewife in that franchise

From the premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to the continuation of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week!

Photo Credit via Instagram: @BravoTV

Ultimate Girls Trip is almost here

The ultimate housewives mash-up of fans’ dreams is only a week away. The highly anticipated first Real Housewives crossover series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, is coming to Peacock next week.

As theGrio previously reported, the series follows Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Real Housewives of New York City‘s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer on a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos.

Bravo released an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode of the series, and by the looks of it, the show will have no shortage of drama. In her classic shady way, Moore kicks off the episode shading some of the RHONY women, saying, “The most drama in New York is the dramatic plastic surgery!”

Moore has been very open while promoting the season about clashing with Singer, who she called “blatantly disrespectful” earlier this week. Check on the sneak peek below:

Karen and Gizelle have a breaking point

If you’ve been watching The Real Housewives of Potomac for the past six seasons, you’re well aware of the highs and lows of Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant‘s relationship. True frenemies, the women have a long history, switching back and forth between shading each other to true moments of connection.

In a sneak peek into this Sunday’s reunion episode, the two really reach a breaking point as Gizelle (who told fans last week she’s wasn’t a “crier” when faced with her ex-husband’s betrayal) even sheds a few tears when talking about Karen.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 reunion show (Bravo)

Bryant reveals to Andy Cohen in a clip that aired during the season that it meant a lot to her when Huger came to her home with a gift, and gave all three of her daughters a big hug.

“That shows the level of deepness of a relationship that we have,” she said, holding back tears and telling Huger, “You’ve seen my kids grow up, and you would never disrespect them.”



Huger got emotional as well, saying “Don’t make me cry!”

Check out the clip below:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange Country’ are back

After a major cast shakeup, Bravo finally dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County this week, featuring the addition of their first Black housewife, Noella Bergener. Bergener fits right in – in the center of the drama, as she spars with another newbie, Dr. Jen Armstrong, and returning cast member Heather Dubrow.

Jen Shah drama continues on RHOSLC

Right after the RHOP reunion, fans will be whisked back to Salt Lake City, which ended last week with a “To Be Continued” as the NYPD and Homeland Security arrived to arrest RHOSLC cast member Jen Shah.

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Photo: Instagram @therealjenshah)

Last week’s episode was truly one for the history books, as fans took to social media to watch the unbelievable scene as Shah fled moments before the feds arrived. Watch the clip below to catch up before Sunday’s new episode.

This ending scene alone is one of the best cliffhangers I’ve ever seen. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/qKDFyjsRGl — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) November 8, 2021

