Texas school investigating after White student attacks Black teacher in viral video

A White student slapped a Black teacher and threw a phone in her direction while cursing and yelling obscenities.

Loading the player...

A video clip of a white student attacking a Black teacher has gone viral, sparking outrage and resulting in an investigation.

In the video, a substitute teacher at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth, Texas attempts to make a phone call using a landline. As she does so, a student walks to the front of the classroom and ends the call. The teacher attempts to move the student’s hand from the phone. Shockingly, the student slaps the teacher’s hand and says “deal with me.”

The teacher responds by walking around the front of the desk to confront the student, saying “you touched me, I didn’t touch you.”

The teacher walks to the door in an attempt to get help while the student calls her mom. The teacher returns and tries taking the student’s phone, prompting the student to respond “no, I’m calling my mama cause you ain’t about to f–k me up bi—.”

The student gets her mother on the phone and the berating of the teacher continues, with the student even addressing the teacher’s race, telling her mother, “you want to talk to her cause she’s Black and she’s f—–g pissing me off right now.” She then throws the phone at the teacher as the teacher is sitting behind her desk.

A student slaps a substitute teacher at Castleberry High School in Ft. Worth, Texas (YouTube screengrab)

Castleberry High School released a statement saying it is “greatly disturbed” by the ordeal.

“We first want to commend the teacher for the calm demeanor and utter professionalism she demonstrated throughout the entirety of the incident, even when the situation turned violent and offensive,” the statement reads. “We support this teacher and her response in the strongest terms possible.”

The situation has been turned over to the police due to the “criminal activity” displayed in the video. The Castleberry Independent School District is conducting its own investigation and promises to protect its teachers and ensure proper discipline for the student.

“Harassment, racism, and violence against our teachers will not be tolerated,” the statement continues. They add that they are doing what is necessary to as the investigation continues.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!