Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton collection to be presented Tuesday

The fashion designer passed away at age 41 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Following the passing of Virgil Abloh, the beloved menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and founder and CEO of Off-White, the French fashion house will “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius” by showing his spring-summer 2022 collection this week in Miami.

Abloh passed away at age 41 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma, theGrio reported.

Louis Vuitton announced on social media that it will show Abloh’s final menswear collection Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. EST. The spring-summer 2022 show will “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.”

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh,” said Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, in a statement shared on Instagram. “Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations.”

“As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness.”

In 2018, Abloh was named men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton – the first African American to helm a line at the company.

“It is an honor for me to accept the position of men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton,” Abloh said at the time. “I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times.”

Abloh was a frequent Kanye West collaborator and worked with myriad A-List celebrities, many of whom paid tribute to LV’s artistic director on social media following news of his death on Sunday.

As reported by theGrio, Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service concert to Abloh, his longtime friend, protégé and artistic director, with a rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me” performed by the Sunday Service choir.

Pharrell Williams wrote on Instagram that his “heart is broken” following Abloh’s death.

“Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius,” he wrote, adding that Abloh’s “work as a human” and “work as a spiritual being will live forever.”

“Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones,” he continued, “you’re with the Master now, shine.”

“🙏🏾🕊Rest In Peace Great One! Such a Visionary!🙏🏾🕊,” wrote R&B superstar Kelly Rowland. “Sending my love and prayers to his family!❤️”

“Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh,” rapper Offset tweeted.

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

Abloh is survived by his wife, children, sister and parents. Information about a memorial service was not immediately available.

