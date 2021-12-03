Public memorial for Young Dolph to be held in Memphis: report

The beloved hip-hop star was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17.

A public memorial for the late rapper Young Dolph is slated to take place later this month in Memphis.

The beloved hip-hop star, whose real is name Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed n Memphis on Nov. 17 while shopping at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, theGrio previously reported. An investigation remains underway for the two suspects who were captured on surveillance video exiting a white Mercedes-Benz and shooting the 36-year-old before fleeing.

Thornton was laid to rest on Nov. 20 in his native city of Memphis. According to Pastor Earle Fisher, who spoke at Dolph’s private service, a public memorial will be held for the artist at FedExForum on Dec. 16, HipHopDX reports. The venue has a capacity for almost 19,000 people.

“With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner,” Pastor Fisher reportedly said during Dolph’s homegoing service.

“The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up.”

Young Dolph performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

On the same day as the funeral, Thornton’s partner, Mia Jaye, posted a tribute video on her Instagram page, with the caption, “Long Live My King… My Heart… My Soulmate…. I love you,” accompanied by an infinity emoji. The two shared two children together, son Tre and daughter Ari.

The slain rapper was scheduled to attend a holiday event for children of incarcerated parents at a church in December, said Tameka Greer, executive director of Memphis Artists for Change, theGrio reported.

“His generosity knew no bounds,” she said in a statement. “Young Dolph didn’t deserve to die, and neither do the children, youth, and adults who lose their lives to gun violence every day.”

In related news, city council member JB Smiley wants to rename a street in honor of Thornton, NBC News reports.

Smiley plans to propose the measure on Tuesday and expects the full support of the city council.

“It’s important for the city of Memphis to know that we’re going to celebrate our own,” Smiley told NBC BLK. “We need to tell the story that he was investing in young people in our community. He came back to Memphis to give back. … It’s only right for the city of Memphis to do right by him.”

It’s an honor to celebrate the life of and pay tribute to a great Memphian, @YoungDolph. The street name change ceremony will be December 15th at 1pm. #YoungDolphBlvd #MEMPHIS #YoungDolph pic.twitter.com/q65vYDLWld — JB Smiley, Jr., Esq. (@jbsmileyjr) December 3, 2021

Fans of Young Dolph set up a memorial outside of Makeda’s Cookies bakery on November 18, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The street renaming will be in Thronton’s South Memphis neighborhood.

“Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance,” Thronton’s family said in a statement.

“He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself but also prioritize family and community. In short, he was a role model and beacon of hope. And he took this responsibility very seriously.”

A public ceremony for the street renaming is scheduled for Dec. 15.

