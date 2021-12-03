Tristan Thompson fathers third child with personal trainer, paternity suit claims

Maralee Nichols has reportedly moved to Los Angeles and is suing Thompson for child support before she even gives birth

NBA star Tristan Thompson, a professional athlete perhaps better known for his off-the-court exploits, is reportedly expecting another child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

According to a story in The Daily Mail, which featured exclusive photos, Nichols is expected to give birth to Thompson’s baby boy any day now. The British tabloid published photos of the heavily-pregnant woman this week, noting that the pair may have only been intimate during Thompson’s birthday celebrations — when he was still in a relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson of the Sacramento Kings is reportedly expecting a third child, this one with his Houston-based personal trainer, who is already suing him for child support. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Houston, Texas-based Nichols, 31, has reportedly moved to Los Angeles and is suing the Sacramento Kings star for child support before the arrival of their child. A declaration included in Nichols’ filing describes Thompson admitting he had sex with her at a hotel more than once after the two attended a party.

He said, per The Daily Mail, which published documents from the legal proceedings: ‘When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse. Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

“We did not drink at my hotel room and Petitioner was not drunk,” he continued. “After we had sexual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my ‘special birthday’ as she called it.”

Thompson reportedly told Nichols he had to wake up early the next morning. “We were both naked sleeping with one another,” he maintained. “Before I left the hotel, we had sexual intercourse again in the morning.”

Canadian-born Thompson has several children, including True Thompson, 3, his daughter with Kardashian, who he’s no longer dating. He also has a 4-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with model Jordan Craig.

He made news in July responding to comments from Kardashian’s former NBA star ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who’d left some emojis under one of the reality star’s posts of herself in a bikini. Thompson wrote to Odom, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson (AP Photo/File)

Thompson was also at the center of a dispute between model Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner tribe via Woods’ best friend, Kylie Jenner, after reports surfaced of Woods and Thompson kissing at a party went viral.

Additionally, in 2019, Craig claimed he cheated with her while Kardashian was pregnant with True.

Thompson denied the cheating allegations, and he took to social media to address them, People reported.

“I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming NBA season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible,” he wrote in a tweet. “I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false.”

Thompson took the time to set the record straight about his status when he met Kardashian, tweeting: “Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE.”

“The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary,” he added. “She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

