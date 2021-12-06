Janet Hubert shares message on forgiveness after being hospitalized

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger," Hubert noted in a since-deleted Instagram caption. "Life is too short."

Actress Janet Hubert shared a deeply personal message about forgiveness on her social media during a recent hospitalization.

Hubert wrote the screed on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted, but was captured by several gossip blogs, including HotNewHipHop.com.

Longtime actress Janet Hubert, pictured in the HBO Max series, “Love Life,” shared a deeply personal message about forgiveness on her social media during a recent hospitalization. (Photo: Sarah Shatz/HBO Max)

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have,” she wrote, captioning a photo from last year’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

“Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you,” she continued. “Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost[.] Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT!”

The 65-year-old Juilliard-trained actress did not share why she is being treated in a hospital.

Most recently, Hubert shared her appreciation for former co-star Will Smith and his turn portraying Richard Williams in King Richard, the biopic about tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and the role their father played in their training and eventual dominance.

“King Richard stole my heart, in the same manner Venus and Serena did on the court!” Hubert tweeted late last month. “Bravo Will and company. Not since Hidden Figures had I enjoyed a movie so much. I will have to check out all your other movies.”

She called it an “A+” feel-good movie.

As previously reported, Hubert publicly blamed Smith, for decades, for her career downfall after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, saying Smith had made her a pariah in Hollywood by suggesting she was difficult to work with. But the two reconciled their differences a year ago while filming the Fresh Prince reunion special, which aired in November 2020 on HBO Max.

Hubert and Smith seemed to resolve much of their bad blood during the special, earning a standing ovation from their former cast members.

Most recently, Hubert has seen a resurgence in her career — cast in TBS’ The Last O.G., as well as the HBO Max comedy anthology series, Love Life.

This report features additional reporting from theGrio’s Chauncey Alcorn.

