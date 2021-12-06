Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert model new SKIMS line with daughters

The Shumpert family is now posing prettily in SKIMS, the shapewear and underwear brand owned by Kim Kardashian West.

Teyana Taylor, husband Iman Shumpert and their two daughters, Iman Tayla Jr., who’s known as Junie, and baby girl Rue Rose will all be featured in the new Cozy Collection campaign.

Family forever: Iman Shumpert (left), Teyana Taylor (right) and their two daughters, Iman Tayla Jr. (bottom left), known as Junie, and Rue Rose (bottom right), are featured in the new SKIMS Cozy Collection campaign. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Taylor shared a series of photos for the collection on her Instagram, writing, “Cozy runs deep in this family!” She added, “Loved shooting this campaign for the new SKIMS Cozy Collection with my girls and my [love].”

Fans commented on the campaign, praising 5-year-old Junie, who is a natural model. One viral tweet read, “Junie is EEEAAATTTIINNGGGG!!!! PERIODT!!!!! This attitude!?!? That face!?!? Mama gonna have a BRIGHT ass future!!!”

Another posted, with photos underscoring their stance, “YALL OWE JUNIE A CHECK. SHE CARRIED THE SHOOT.”

Kardashian West also shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “The Shumperts for NEW SKIMS Cozy. We’re introducing new matching sets, unisex style and accessories everyone will love.”

The collection will be released Tuesday morning and is set to feature “matching sets, unisex styles and snuggly accessories.”

SKIMS was launched in September 2019 and was recently valued at $1.6 billion. The company’s latest release, a collaboration with Fendi, racked up $1 million in sales within the first minute of its release, according to People. The size-inclusive brand sells adult sizes up to 5X, and sizes for children ranging from 2T to 10.

The Shumperts have both been in the news recently. Taylor has been out with her “The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour,” which she says marks her retirement from music. “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!” she wrote in December. She was recently hospitalized while at a stop of the tour in Connecticut.

Shumpert made history last month as the first NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy on the ABC competition show, Dancing with the Stars. After his victory was announced, cast members rushed to lift Shumpert high in the air in celebration. Per HuffPost, he wrote the Season 30 cast a heartfelt letter of appreciation.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this show, I met incredible people that I won’t forget or ever stop rooting for!” wrote Shumpert. “To have done most the lifting all season and then be lifted off of my feet in triumph from this kick ass cast put a lot into perspective for me!”

