Baron Davis joins Crypto.com with NFT of a ‘Black Santa’ holiday collection

A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sales will go directly to the Los Angeles Urban League

Loading the player...

Baron Davis is getting into the NFT game. The NBA All-Star’s Baron Davis Enterprises has officially signed an agreement with Crypto.com, which is centered around an exclusive Black Santa-themed NFT drop.

This new NFT collection is set to be released on Dec. 17 at Crypto.com/NFT, just in time for the upcoming holiday. Created by Davis himself, The Black Santa Company is a “character-focused company” that celebrates diversity with high-quality products and various forms of content.

Through this partnership with Crypto.com, a portion of the proceeds from primary NFT sales will go to the Los Angeles Urban League, an organization “that promotes economic empowerment for African Americans and others in underserved communities.”

Baron Davis attends the 2018 GOOD Foundation at Carnegie Hall on Sept. 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for GOOD Foundation)

In an official statement along with the press release, Davis shared, “My vision for Black Santa was to give children a magical world of untold possibilities filled with enchantment, adventure and positive characters of color while imparting the importance of giving year-round. NFTs offer a modern technology-driven platform for expanded Black Santa experiences for collectors and fans.”

He added, “with Crypto.com NFT, the Black Santa collectibles are not just possible — they truly capture the integrity and soul of the character.”

Crypto.com executive vice-president and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III also shared a statement regarding the project.

It reads, “What Baron is doing with this project is important and we are very excited to help usher Black Santa into the NFT space. Not only have they created a dynamic multimedia universe with so many great characters, they’ve done so thoughtfully and with the greatest of care — in support of such an empowering organization.”

Baron Davis teams up With Crypto.com NFT for a ‘Black Santa’ holiday collection

Davis’ Black Santa company was created by the NBA-All Star after the reaction she received after dressing up as Santa for one Halloween. Having now built a world of characters and engaging content, the company, “provides ongoing philanthropic support for various causes and organizations.”

Davis, having spent years playing for the Hornets, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks, is no stranger to hosting charity events. He is currently producing a month-long Winter Wonderland activation through Black Santa, with plans for a charitable basketball game, a tree lighting ceremony, a karaoke night Jordin Sparks and more.

For more on Black Santa and its various products and initiatives, head to the official company site, here. Stay up to date with the upcoming NFT drop at Crypto.com/NFT.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!