Mary Cosby issues an apology after racist remark on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

The controversial reality star took to Instagram to address the immediate backlash following her comments about Mexicans.

Mary Cosby has issued an official apology following last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and racist comments she made on screen.

This season of RHOSLC is anchored by the revelation that one of the women, Jen Shah, was indicted and arrested in a federal telemarketing fraud case, theGrio previously reported. The latest episodes have followed the fallout after her arrest. Each of the women questions not only Shah, but each other.

Cosby seems to be getting the most heat from her cast outside of Shah, with many questioning her church and work as a pastor, which itself has been rumored to be quite controversial.

After being compared to Shah, Cosby went on a rant to Lisa Barlow in last week’s episode, saying, “That’s horrible. I’ve been through this my whole life because people hated me for my life and my lifestyle… It’s not fair to put me with someone [like Jen]. When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug.”

Cosby added, “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”

The comment resulted in major backlash online, specifically from Bravo fans. One user wrote, “As a Mexican person @Mary_M_Cosby just generalized us as drug cartel. Not to mention body shaming @heathergay29 and calling her chubby. Time to clean house @BravoTV #RHOSLC.”

Another user wrote, “Mary’s derogatory comments on last night’s #RHOSLC are indefensible.” Clearly, the backlash was loud enough, as Cosby took to Instagram ahead of last night’s episode to officially apologize for her comments.

She wrote in her post, “I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies. I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I’ve lived it daily my entire life.”

She continued, “It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me. My comment was wreckless. Unintentional. I am truly sorry!”

She also wrote in her caption, “I love you all!”

Barlow was on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen after Sunday night’s episode, where the host asked Barlow about her thoughts as Cosby made the comments. Barlow revealed that the comments did not go unheard and that they will be addressed on the show later in the season.

