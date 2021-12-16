Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton knighted by Prince Charles

Hamilton was honored in an elaborate ceremony, making him the first still-competing F1 racer to be knighted.

Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton was knighted this week by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

Hamilton just days prior had lost at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by a single lap — which, according to Sports Illustrated, would have been his eighth world championship and would have broken his tie with Michael Schumacher as the most titled F1 racer of all time.

Despite the loss, Hamilton was still honored by Prince Charles in an elaborate ceremony Wednesday that made him the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, but the first who has received the honor while still competing.

Sir Lewis Hamilton after he was made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle Wednesday in Windsor, England. (Photo: Andrew Matthews, WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to The Washington Post, Hamilton joins Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart — both fellow Britons — and Australia’s Sir Jack Brabham.

Hamilton was made a member of the order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2009 by Queen Elizabeth II. His new title is Sir Lewis Hamilton, Member of the Order of the British Empire.

🏎️ Arise Sir @LewisHamilton!



The seven-time @F1 World Champion received his Knighthood from The Prince of Wales at today's Investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/I3xicKLLYp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 15, 2021

The 36-year-old racer is an outspoken advocate for human rights, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ concerns. In 2020, he launched The Hamilton Commission, and organization seeking to improve the representation of Black African, Black Caribbean, Black British and those with mixed heritage Black African or Black Caribbean in UK motorsport, according to its website.

The commission will conduct data analysis, identify stakeholders and engage them, as well as review literature about the sport and connect with potential racers through education and employment. The Hamilton Commission has a specific focus on analyzing youth groups and key stakeholders, as well as identifying STEM opportunities in motorsport racing.

According to Fox News, Hamilton did not speak to the media or give any statements immediately following the honor.

Mission 44, another of Hamilton’s charitable organizations, wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to our founder and patron Sir @LewisHamilton on receiving his knighthood today from HRH The Prince of Wales. Thoroughly deserved for his leadership both on and off the track.”

