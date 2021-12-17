Courtney Lowery becomes Motown’s new EVP of Media Strategy and Lifestyle

Lowery previously worked as a publicity executive at Epic and Sony Records

Loading the player...

Courtney Lowery was recently appointed as the new executive vice president of media strategy and lifestyle for Motown Records. Besides overseeing media strategy in this brand new role, Lowery is also tasked with handling the execution of the label and its stable of artists, as reported by Variety.

The job will also have Lowery playing an important role in numerous cultural and lifestyle initiatives for Motown. Lowery’s position is based in Los Angeles and he will answer directly to Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown’s CEO and chairwoman.

Courtney Lowery – Credit: Karl Ferguson Jr

Artists signed to Motown include Lil Baby, The Migos, City Girls, Erykah Badu, Vince Staples, Smino, Tiwa Savage, Tiana Major9, Ne-Yo, and Kem.

“Courtney has not only distinguished himself as an effective media strategist but has become an integral part of culture through his work with some of today’s biggest artists and platforms,” Habtemariam said. “I’m excited to welcome Courtney to our senior leadership team as we continue to redefine and reshape what Motown Records is today.”

Lowery is happy to be working under Habtemariam’s watch. “Motown is one of the most iconic record labels in music history,” Lowery said.

“Under Ethiopia’s leadership, Motown once again has become one of the most culturally important music companies in the world and continues to elevate music and artistry. I look forward to working with Ethiopia, the dynamic executive team, the artists, and creatives within the Motown family. I’m humbled and excited to contribute to what she and the team have built and play a part in breaking the next generation of global superstars.”

We are proud to welcome .@CourtneyCL to the Motown team as EVP of Media Strategy and Lifestyle 🤝 pic.twitter.com/s699T07o1V — Motown Records (@motown) December 16, 2021

Lowery brings extensive record label experience to his new position at Motown. He worked with both Sony and Epic Records in the past, according to Music Connection. In 2011, he was hired as Epic Records’ Senior Director of Publicity. Then, in 2015, he was promoted to Vice President of Publicity, where he was responsible for overseeing special projects and publicity activities for select artists as well as specializing in “design, strategy and implementation of global media campaigns.”

While at Epic, Lowery worked closely with artists like Travis Scott, Future, Ciara, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, and French Montana. He has publicity experience with organizations like the United States Olympics, eOne Entertainment and W&W Public Relations.

On top of his label experience, Lowery also started his own firm in 2020, with a client list that includes the likes of DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Isley Brothers and the online series, Verzuz.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!