Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal baby Lilibet in holiday post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the world a first look at their infant daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Thursday in a holiday season greeting card that went viral on social media.

Markle gave birth to six-month-old ‘Lili’ in June. The image on the family’s holiday card shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling as Markle hoists her grinning baby girl in the air.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet are pictured in a holiday greeting card released on Dec. 23, 2021. (Credit: HSH Alexi Lubomirski)

The couple’s first child, son Archie, now 2, is also pictured smiling while sitting on his royal dad’s lap.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” Harry and Meghan said Thursday in a statement released by their Archewell Foundation team. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

The royal family used their latest photo shoot as an opportunity to promote some of the charities to which they’ve donated.

Those charities include Team Rubicon, an international disaster response NGO, and the Human First Coalition, a non-profit working to help Americans and allies who evacuated from Afghanistan earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan are also promoting the Humanity Crew, a foreign aid group that provides mental health resources to refugees, and Paid Leave For All, a national campaign promoting “paid family and medical leave for all working people.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Salute to Freedom Gala Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave,” the couple said.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who has worked for the royal family multiple times before, expressed gratitude on Instagram for the opportunity to take Harry and Meghan’s latest family picture.

“This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of,” Lubomirski wrote on IG. “To be able to continue the story of this family, whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

