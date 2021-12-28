Madonna calls out Tory Lanez for ‘illegal usage’ of her music

The Material Girl claims that the Canadian-born musician used a sample of her classic "Into the Groove" without permission.

Pop royalty Madonna took a very public road in approaching Tory Lanez about using her music without permission.

Lanez was promoting his latest album Alone at Prom, which dropped Dec. 10. That album, a throwback to 80s pop and R&B, contains the track “Pluto’s Last Comet,” which has a bassline and melody that sounds remarkably similar to Madonna’s 1985 hit “Into the Groove.”

Tory Lanez, Madonna (Getty Images)

Listen to the two songs below:

“Into the Groove” was covered several times since its release nearly 37 years ago and is considered by many to be one of the greatest pop songs of all time, so any samples of the track would be difficult to get past a discerning ear. Apparently, Madonna noticed and called out Lanez in the comments section of his Instagram page last week.

“Read your messages tor(sic) illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” wrote The Material Girl. Her comment received more than 3,300 likes at press time.

Her comment suggests that she reached out to Lanez about the sample privately but never received a response. Lanez has yet to publicly comment on the track and its likeness to “Into the Groove,” and no legal action has been taken yet.

Both artists have made the news for different reasons as of late. Madonna caught flak in November for her V Magazine photoshoot, in which she emulated Marilyn Monroe’s final shoot. Critics took aim at her for what they interpreted as cultural appropriation, making light of domestic violence and labor exploitation.

NMadonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

She also checked 50 Cent for using his Instagram account to make fun of her for the same photoshoot, giving everyone the impression that he’s two-faced for being friendly with her only to criticize her publicly. Fif has since apologized.

Lanez remains under public scrutiny following his alleged shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Accused of shooting Megan following a Hollywood Hills, California party hosted by Kylie Jenner on July 12, 2020, it was reported earlier this month that he allegedly shouted “dance, b—” while opening fire.

His next hearing for the shooting is scheduled for Jan. 13. If convicted, he faces up to 23 years in prison.

