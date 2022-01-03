O.J. Simpson slams Antonio Brown after walking out on Buccaneers

Said Simpson: "For what Tom Brady has done for Antonio Brown … for him to pull what he pulled today is completely inexcusable."

Disgraced football legend O.J. Simpson had words for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown, who had a major tantrum after being benched in the third quarter of his team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

“Inexcusable,” Simpson captioned his short video, which he shared to Twitter.

Infamous former NFL star O.J. Simpson (left) had a whole lot to say about the on-the-field antics of Antonio Brown (right) this weekend. (Photos: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images and Elsa/Getty Images)

Simpson said he was watching the game with his fellow fantasy football league players. “There’s one thing we all agree on, as well as the other people here,” he said. “For what Tom Brady has done for Antonio Brown … for him to pull what he pulled today is completely inexcusable.”

“Playoffs are coming up,” he added, “and you pull this crap on a guy who literally went out on a limb for you? It’s totally b.s. Inexcusable.”

As previously reported by The Associated Press, Brown stormed off the field, stripping off his pads and gear in the final minutes of the Bucs-Jets game, which his team later won 28-24. He was immediately dismissed from the squad.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Coach Bruce Arians said of Brown. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”

According to AP, Brown appeared frustrated and angry as the team was behind, down by 14 points. Teammate Mike Evans appeared to try to calm him down, but he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans while jogging through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

The temperamental Brown has a history of bizarre behavior, personal conduct issues and legal problems, including a sexual assault allegation and the reported assault of a moving company employee. However, after being a part of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, Brady, that team’s quarterback, lobbied for the wide receiver to come with him to Tampa Bay.

Said Brady after the incident on Sunday: “It’s a difficult situation.”

“Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” said the veteran NFL star. “We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

