Black Twitter has questions after Jim Jones says mom taught him to French kiss

Since Thursday's "Lip Service" podcast, Jones has posted a video on Instagram in which he declares he was joking.

Jim Jones of Dipset fame was a guest Thursday on the Lip Service podcast hosted by Angela Yee, and he revealed that as a child, his mother taught him how to French kiss.

“My mom taught me how to tongue kiss when I was younger,” the rapper says, laughing among Yee’s co-hosts Stephanie Santiago and GiGi Maguire, plus producer-studio manager Aviana Vargas. Yee wonders aloud, “Like what’s the instructions?” Jones replies, “It wasn’t no instructions. She showed me with her mouth.”

The shocked host asked, “She kissed you?!” Jones’ reaction was as if he thought the revelation was normal, exclaiming, “That’s my mother!”

As a guest on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast Thursday, rapper Jim Jones (above) revealed that as a child, his mother taught him how to French kiss. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He explains that his mother, Nancy Jones — who once appeared with her son on the reality series Love & Hip Hop — was a young parent, saying, “She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was 17 [when she had me], she was a baby.”

“Look at all the babies that’s having babies now, and look how they act with their babies,” he shared. “It’s like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child.”

Yee says her parents only kissed her on the cheek; another of the ladies assembled said she kissed her son on the mouth when he was younger.

Since Thursday’s podcast, Jones has posted a video on Instagram in which he declares he was joking.

“For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world,” he began in the nearly minute-long clip. “And for the record, it was a joke. People take things way too far. It don’t bother us anyway, but let’s get it clear…That’s weak what you’re trying to project.”

“Something simple. Something from my childhood,” he continued. “We were talking about childhood things. I thought that was funny. I appreciate you, mommy, for helping me out, but no. Cut it short, Jack. Cut the bullshit, you heard?”

Whether or not the Dipset don was joking, Black Twitter had observations aplenty to share. Many of the comments were from people who felt Jones, now 45, had been abused.

“I hope someone close to Jim Jones is talking to him right now and helping him process what is happening because he might just now be realizing something that is really really tough to grapple with,” opined writer David Dennis, Jr.

“Jim Jones was molested .. sorry to this man bc he don’t understand,” another user wrote in a now-viral tweet.

A third on Twitter added: “With the Jim Jones sh*t I was really thinking about how having parents that love you, want the best for you, and will not harm you is really luck and sets up your life trajectory.”

