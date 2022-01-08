NYC Mayor Eric Adams names younger brother deputy NYPD commissioner, raising more concerns about conflicts of interest

Bernard Adams will be the third of Adams’ friends and family to get a position in his administration

New York City mayor Eric Adams has reportedly appointed his brother, Bernard Adams, to the position of deputy commissioner in the NYPD.

Bernard, who is a retired NYPD sergeant, was listed as a commissioner on the official NYPD roster, according to internal documents obtained by The Post.

The controversial move by Eric, widely reported on Friday, could offer his younger brother almost a quarter of a million dollars in salary as deputy police commissioners typically make around $240,000 a year.

NEW: Mayor Eric Adams has tapped his younger brother to serve as a deputy NYPD commissioner, The Post has learned.



Bernard Adams, also a retired NYPD cop, will oversee governmental affairs. The full scope of his responsibilities was not immediately clear.https://t.co/SfqqXtNQYx — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) January 7, 2022

After just about one week in office, many are pointing out possible conflicts of interest caused by Mayor Adams’ choices.

Hours before appointing his brother, the former police captain named his longtime friend and advisor, Philip Banks, deputy mayor of public safety.

“I need a partner in government who understands what it takes to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Adams in a statement released by his office after Banks confirmed his selection. “Phil Banks is that person, and I am grateful for his continued public service in this new role to help our administration deliver the safety we need and the justice we deserve.”

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announces Keechant Sewell as his pick for the New York Police Departments police commissioner at a press conference on December 15, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Banks is a former high-ranking police officer who resigned in 2014 after the FBI said it found evidence that he received between $200,000 and $500,000 in bribes from corrupt businessmen in exchange for favorable treatment from the police.

In an op-ed in the Daily News Friday morning, Banks addressed concerns over his alleged involvement in the scandal, writing that the allegations that he traded favors as an NYPD officer are “100% false.”

“Despite the fact that I never broke the law, nor did I ever betray the public trust by abusing my authority as an NYPD official, I do also want to offer an apology to the people of New York,” he continued, after restating his innocence.

“These two men were attempting to corrupt public officials — and I now regret the time I spent with them. I realize now that even the appearance of our friendship was damaging to my profession. I hope that from here on, I can serve the people of New York excellently to prove my commitment to them.”

Back in December, Adams appointed Banks’ brother, David Banks, as chancellor of the city’s board of education. New York City is the nation’s largest school district.

Two boys raised in working-class families in Brooklyn and Queens.



Two boys educated in New York City public schools.



Two boys who made it and are ready to make sure every kid gets the education that will let them succeed too.@realdavidcbanks pic.twitter.com/lvOBArAnpn — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) December 9, 2021

Bernard will be the third of Adams’ friends and family to get a seat in his administration, which promoted a “tough-on-crime” platform during the NYC mayoral race.

The NYPD, City Hall and Mayor’s office have not confirmed or denied the appointment.

