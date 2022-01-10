Porsha Williams breaks silence on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ altercation

Williams has since deleted a post in which she claims there was a lot cameras were not able to capture in a fight.

After Sunday night’s climactic episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, reality star Porsha Williams took to social media to break her silence on the physical altercation that took place.

Fans of Williams and The Real Housewives have seen plenty over the years when it comes to drama. From wine throws to hair pulls, reality TV fans have become accustomed to certain aspects of the medium, but Sunday night’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters had many on social media questioning Williams and her family’s behavior.

After last week’s cliffhanger, the latest episode highlighted a physical altercation between Williams, her ex Dennis McKinley, and his mother.

Porsha Williams attends the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

As Williams told McKinley to leave the area, what followed was an intense brawl between the two. While it is unclear what started the fight, Williams implies he got physical with her, yelling at her ex in the clip, “Did you really just try to hit me?!”

McKinley however, implied he was defending his mother from Williams, saying, “They went after my mother, yo.” Watch the intense clip below:

Social media chimed in with their own opinions on the matter, with many questioning Williams and her motivations.

“Porsha went from being one of the most liked housewives to being the worst. All on her own show. #PorshaFamilyMatters,” one fan wrote.

Porsha went from being one of the most liked housewives to being the worst. All on her own show. #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/4Tdap0hUUv — MusesoftheMind (@musesoftheminds) January 10, 2022

Another fan posted, “Porsha hit this man with her hands, a porcelain plate, and production equipment! All of this while Dennis was restrained and being attacked by two of her other family members! THAT IS INSANE! #PorshaFamilyMatters.”

Porsha hit this man with her hands, a porcelain plate, and production equipment! All of this while Dennis was restrained and being attacked by two of her other family members! THAT IS INSANE! #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/Y4yhqqF3wt — RobynDMarley (@RobynDMarley_) January 10, 2022

After trending all night, Williams defended herself on Instagram to clarify what happened during the fight. She wrote in the caption that there was a lot “viewers didn’t get to see,” and that she wished there were “more cameras” to capture what happened.

She continued, “I’ve learned in the past that physical violence is never okay, especially when a man is causing physical harm to women. That is something we are too desensitized to as a society.”

Porsha Williams celebrates her memoir release, “The Pursuit of Porsha,” and her TV show premiere, “Porsha’s Family Matters” at the Empire State Building on Nov. 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

She explained that she told her family members not to discuss “what the cameras didn’t capture” in order to protect Dennis and their daughter, Pilar. She added, “I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing. While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret arguing with an elder.”

Check out the now-deleted post via The Shade Room, below:

