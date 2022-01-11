Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

“It seems that Eric Trump is afraid of Tish James,” one Twitter user chided.

Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation by the state of New York into allegations of corruption at the Trump Organization.

Last week, the younger Trump shared an editorial from The Wall Street Journal, which called the investigation of Attorney General Letitia James an “inquisition.”

Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, greets a small number of supporters outside of the Milwaukee Police Association hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he spoke on August 18, 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Letitia James is a disgrace to New York and may go down as the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen — devoting her entire office to target a political opponent all while New York burns,” Trump wrote.

Black Twitter did not take kindly to those words, and is strongly supporting James. One user wrote, “Normally I can’t stand the sound of whining, but Eric trump’s whining about Letitia James’ investigation is an exquisite 2022 whine.”

Another user commented on the timeline of the investigation, “I guess Eric Trump didn’t realize that the AG office (before Tish James) have been investigating the Trumps including Eric.”

Another added succinctly, “It seems that Eric Trump is afraid of Tish James.”

It’s exactly what I thought. Why is he so scared? If you ain’t did nothing, then what could possibly make you this frightened of a woman doing her job in an office in NYC? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — McCay (@CedricMcCay) January 11, 2022

In an appearance on Fox News, Eric Trump repeated his claims to Sean Hannity saying, “She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party,” adding, “Because she didn’t like us.”

He also said that the investigation “violates the Constitution.”

“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” he noted. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office, in New York on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

James suspended her plan to run for governor of New York to “finish the job” of her numerous ongoing investigations, according to The Associated Press. She is investigating if the Trump organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of its real estate assets by inflating property value to attain loans and deflating their value to pay less in taxes.

In May, James added a criminal component to her civil probe into the financial practices of the Trump Organization, which has been underway since 2019.

The former president has sued James, seeking an end to the investigation and claiming that it is a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”

James responded, in part, to the suit on Twitter writing, “Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are trying to stop my office from interviewing them under oath as part of our investigation into the Trump Organization and Mr. Trump. Over two years of delay tactics won’t stop our investigation because no one is above the law.”

