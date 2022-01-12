Nick Cannon changed ‘everything about the way I live my life’ since lupus diagnosis

Cannon was first diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease 10 years ago.

Loading the player...

It’s been 10 years since actor, comedian and host Nick Cannon was first diagnosed with Lupus. On a recent episode of his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, he opened up about the disease, how he has shifted his entire lifestyle in order to live with it and more.

Cannon kicked off the episode intimately discussing his health journey with the in-studio audience and viewers at home. During the segment, he recalled when he first was diagnosed with Lupus, breaking down how he has documented his journey through home video footage since that diagnosis.

Actor and comedian Nick Cannon visits Build to discuss the reality TV show “The Masked Singer” at Build Studio on December 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” he shared to his audience. “At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always have to have a camera on. So I would literally open up my phone, grab my camera and I would talk to the camera, and I documented the entire health journey.”

Cannon presented a six-minute video containing footage from the past ten years of his life. Over footage of his then newborn twins Monroe and Moroccan and his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon narrated, “Just a few days ago I was with my family, in the snow playing having a good time. All of a sudden I started swelling up, having shortness of breath, excruciating pain in my right side…I wake up in the hospital and a bunch of doctors tell me I have kidney failure.”

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in the body. The disease most commonly affects the skin, joints, and internal organs and has various symptoms. The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans have lupus as of 2021.

TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Throughout various doctors visits, the video shows when Cannon found out he had two blood clots in his lungs, along with continued kidney pain.

“I have been diagnosed with lupus, and after a decade of close calls, blood transfusions, chemotherapy and hospitalizations, I continue to push through,” Cannon said. “Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life, and it wasn’t easy.”

He went on to liken himself to a “phoenix rising from the ashes” as he felt his strength come back. “In my mind having these health issues isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” he shared. “I see it as a way to help others through my experience.”

Watch the emotional video from his talk show below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!