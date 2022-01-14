NYC teens charged with murder of man who saved subway attack victim

Authorities used security footage to identify nearly a dozen people linked to the assault.

Two New York teenagers are facing murder charges for the death of Roland Hueston, the good Samaritan who was hit by an oncoming train while attempting to help a man who’d fallen onto the tracks.

The tragedy occurred around 2:40 a.m New Year’s Day at the Fordham Road subway in the Bronx, New York City. A 38-year-old man (whose name has not been released) was threatened by a group of people with a knife before they physically assaulted him.

Photo of suspects linked to an incident that led to a man being struck and killed by a subway train on New Year’s Day (NYPD / DCPI)

According to a statement from the New York Police Department, the man was drunk and blowing on a “New Year’s horn” while wandering around the platform, the New York Daily News reports. The group got angry at him and an argument erupted. They punched and repeatedly kicked the man, with one person in the group pulling a knife.

The assault victim fell onto the subway tracks as a train approached. That’s when Hueston, 36, attempted to help him by jumping onto the tracks but was struck and killed by the train.

“He died the way he lived, helping people,” said Hueston’s mother, Milicent, who spoke with the New York Daily News. “There is no greater love than this, that a man lay down his life for his fellow man.”

The suspects involved in the assault reportedly fled the station in different directions. When the train struck Hueston, it slowed it down, preventing the assault victim from being hit. He was treated for a fractured arm at St. Barnabas Hospital and released.

Authorities used security footage to identify nearly a dozen people linked to the assault. So far, 17-year-old Braulio Garcia and 16-year-old Jonathan Aponte, who were accompanied by family members, have surrendered at different Bronx precincts Wednesday, police said. They each face charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery, gang assault and assault.

“We’re going through a lot right now,” Hueston’s father told the Post by phone Friday.

“[Hueston] was more than just a friend he was like a brother to me and my siblings, a son to my parents, a god father to my daughter etc. As some may know he’s the young man that passed away because he saved someone else on the train on New Years Day,” Naheem Henry wrote on Facebook Jan. 5.

“I am lost for words, I am not okay and this is really taking a toll on me. I am trying to find some form of peace in this but it’s extremely hard. I love you my brother and Rest In Peace Your memory will always live on with me.”

Terence Means Jr., a cousin of Hueston’s, shared his memories and regrets on Facebook Jan. 2.

“My cousin… died saving the life of his friend. As teenagers we were inseparable but due to anger and stubbornness I never got the chance to see the man he became.”

“I’ll always miss you and I’m sorry we never got the chance to truly reconcile and tell you I love you.”

Police are reportedly still looking for nine others connected to the subway attack, including three teen girls and the person who pulled the knife on the assault victim.

Police released photos of the suspects and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

