Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

Police have not released the victim’s name, but Quality Control, the Miami rapper’s record label, confirmed it was him

Loading the player...

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt.

BREAKING: Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot to death while driving near Zoo Miami.



Kids in ambushed car narrowly escape bullets.



Miami-Dade police bracing for retaliation attacks.

https://t.co/kZqikUcKOb pic.twitter.com/fBYTBrR2Kb — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) January 15, 2022

Police have not released the victim’s name, but Quality Control, the rapper’s record label, confirmed it was him, WPLG reported. No arrests have been made.

Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

The Herald reports that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!