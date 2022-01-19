Amazon reveals ‘Lord of the Rings’ series title

The highly anticipated fantasy series coming to Prime Video is set to premiere later this year

J.R.R. Tolkien fans are in for quite the treat from Prime Video. Their upcoming Lord of the Rings series has officially announced its title: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

It’s been four years since development on this highly anticipated series began at Amazon, who acquired the rights the popular fantasy series for almost $250 million.

While much has been kept under wraps about the contents of the series, Amazon is starting to tease more information as the release date approaches. Today, the studio dropped an official video along with the title announcement, which depicts the moment the iconic rings of the series were forged.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The announcement is sure to excite fans of the fantasy series, which has enchanted readers since it was first published in 1954. Lord of the Rings was adapted into an acclaimed film trilogy, which earned various awards including Best Picture for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. This series, however, is set to take place before the happenings of the original trilogy and even the prequel book, The Hobbit.

The official synopsis via Amazon Prime Video reads: “This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The video also features a voice over of the Ring Verse from the source material, which Cate Blanchett famously read in the film version. Check out the clip below:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

