Cheryl A. Hickmon, beloved president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., passes away

Hickmon was elected president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in November 2021

Loading the player...

Cheryl A. Hickmon, president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, died Thursday morning after battling a recent illness, according to an email obtained by theGrio.

Hickmon was devoted to the sorority, pledging South Carolina’s Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in 1982, according to Carolina Panorama newspaper. She graduated from S.C. State in 1984 and continued her lifelong association—an active member for 39 years with the organization that has prided itself on purpose and providing to others.

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. (Credit: Hickmon/Delta Sigma Theta)

Hickmon, a Golden Life member of Delta Sigma Theta, was elected as the 27th National President in November 2021. In doing so, she became the first alumnus of South Carolina State University to hold the distinguished position after having been a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter.

Hickmon’s passion for the sorority led her to also serve as Hartford Alumnae’s national vice president, national secretary, eastern regional director, South Atlantic regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review, and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy.

National President & CEO Beverly E. Smith and National First Vice President Cheryl A. Hickmon sharing a moment after today’s dynamic Ecumenical Service!



How are you enjoying #DSTConvention2021 so far? Stay tuned as we recap our crimson and cream takeover in Atlanta!#DST1913 pic.twitter.com/Ddg1irJkTW — dstinc1913 (@dstinc1913) November 21, 2021

Her illustrious resume also distinguished her as president of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter.

Tributes began to pour in on social media from Delta Sigma Theta members who remembered Hickmon fondly.

Shock is putting it lightly. Rest in Power to the one and only Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President of my beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 💔🙏🏾 Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/29wouJTdN1 — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) January 20, 2022

“Shock is putting it lightly. Rest in Power to the one and only Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President of my beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Broken Unbelievable,” Anita Blanton tweeted.

“Our newly elected National President passed away Sending condolences to Madame President Cheryl A. Hickmon’s family and loved ones and hugs to my Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” another tweeted.

Our newly elected National President passed away 😢 Sending condolences to Madame President Cheryl A. Hickmon’s family and loved ones and hugs to my Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 🔺 pic.twitter.com/4mup8MlO69 — R❤️ (@RAEdiant_Rave) January 20, 2022

“Life is but a vapor! My heart is broken hearing of the passing our our beloved National President Soror Cheryl A. Hickmon, but it is a quick reminder that tomorrow is not promised. Do your good deeds and give your flowers today. She served w/ excellence for many years. #cuesnews,” another wrote.

The NAACP released a statement on Hickmon’s death, saying, “The NAACP is saddened to learn of the passing of Cheryl A. Hickmon, national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Throughout her membership with the organization, she served in many capacities. From vice president to Atlantic regional representative, her dedication and commitment to seeing the legacy organization thrive were unmatched.”

Hickmon’s death comes just as Delta Sigma Theta celebrated its Founders Day on Jan. 13, marking 109 years since 22 Black women came together at Howard University to establish a lasting bond of sisterhood, scholarship, and service. There are currently more than 300,000 initiated members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., with more than 1,000 charters worldwide.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!