Regina King’s son said social media may not be ‘healthy’ for him before death

In one of his final messages, Ian Alexander Jr. promoted his upcoming DJ set in Los Angeles.

A week before Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide, he noted in a final message on Twitter that the popular Instagram app is not “healthy for me.”

Alexander Jr., who worked as a deejay, died on his 26th birthday Jan. 19.

“I don’t think instagram is healthy for me,” read his final tweet on Jan 14, days before he and his mother celebrated his birthday.

I don’t think instagram is healthy for me — desdune (@desdunemjv) January 15, 2022

Regina King and her son Ian Alexander Jr. (Credit: Twitter)

In another post, Alexander Jr. wrote, “You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s—…..yea that one really hits home.”

In one of his final messages on his Instagram account, he promoted an upcoming performance in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

“Its been a minute but now we back at the jump off. Don’t you want to say you supported desduné before the blowup??” he wrote in the caption. “So pullup this month!! performing live at Bardot on the 28th for @breakingsoundla Save a buck and buy tickets in advance at the link in my bio.”

King shared a statement with People on Friday confirming the death of her only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

The news of Alexander Jr.’s death by suicide rocked Hollywood and shook up social media when it broke overnight on Friday.

“Regina King and her family will need the biggest hugs at some point,” Pam Grier wrote. “So many have passed in the last week. There are no words.”

Regina King and her family will need the biggest hugs at some point. So many have passed in the last week. There are no words. Our self care will support those hugs needed. I am quiet for a few days, from my barn, listen well. Hail Mary..❤️AuntiPam — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) January 22, 2022

“HEARTBREAKING. Sending my sincerest and deepest condolences to Regina King and her family,” wrote former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Comedian D.L. Hughley tweeted, “so very sorry!!! Prayers Prayers Prayers!!!!!!

Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies by Suicide: He 'Cared So Deeply' https://t.co/ErxLJTJG0P so very sorry!!! Prayers Prayers Prayers!!!!!! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 22, 2022

Loni Love wrote,”I met Ian at Sherri Shepherd’s birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace.”

I met Ian at @sherrieshepherd’s birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XcE9vPZkDq — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 22, 2022

“My heart breaks for you Regina King, Ian was sweet & kind,” said Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind https://t.co/nwRaPvmla3 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 22, 2022

King admitted to People previously that being a single parent was no easy journey following her 2007 divorce.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she told the magazine at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Alexander honored his mom online when she celebrated her 50th birthday a year ago.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!” he wrote on Instagram. “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”

This article contains additional reporting by Chauncey Alcorn.

