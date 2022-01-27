Jordyn Woods shuts down pregnancy rumors after posting Instagram pics

Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dating since May 2020 — their relationship reportedly blossoming amid the pandemic.

Loading the player...

Model Jordyn Woods is pushing back against rumors that she is pregnant by her NBA player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

On Wednesday, Woods reportedly shared a series of photos on Instagram while in Portland, Oregon, with Towns. In one of them, he is hugging Woods from behind and rests his hand on her stomach. In the next shot, Woods is in a store holding a tiny Nike shoebox.

Model Jordyn Woods (above) is pushing back against rumors that she is pregnant by her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Fans making comments speculated that the box was Woods’ way of announcing a pregnancy. However, she shut down the chatter, posting, “trust me if I was that would not be the way I would tell y’all (laughing emoji) I thought it was so cute because it was so little.”

“It’s a gift card box,” she noted.

Later Wednesday, Woods shared a question in which a fan asked if she was pregnant, and she again referenced the shoe box. “It was a gift card box,” Woods responded, per People. “And no I don’t want kids right now nor am I pregnant.”

“I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!!” she added. “Minnesota was -4. Also, I’m always cold AF regardless that’s why I’m trying to get my iron up.”

The 24-year-old model was in Portland where Towns and his NBA squad, the Minnesota Timberwolves, were triumphant over the Trailblazers Tuesday night 109 -107.

Woods and Towns have been dating since May of 2020, their relationship reportedly blossoming amid the coronavirus pandemic. He lost his mother, Jacqueline Towns, to COVID-19 in December 2020. Towns also shared that he was hospitalized with the virus in early 2021 and opened up in an interview with Taraji P. Henson about the survivor’s guilt he experienced after his mother’s death — as well as the deaths of seven other relatives.

“I feel bad because you know I wish when I went through my Covid thing, even as bad as it got … I felt really bad because I wish that other families who weren’t making max money in the NBA could get the same treatment and share more memories with each other,” Towns told NBA News. “I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. I felt a lot of survivor’s guilt because I wish they had the resources I had.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!