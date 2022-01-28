‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ with Kevin Hart returning to BET+

Kevin Hart returns alongside original castmembers Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long

After five years, fan-favorite series Real Husbands of Hollywood is returning to television, this time on BET+ under the title, Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems.

2016 was the last time fans got a chance to visit the hilarious and star-studded world of the popular series. Real Husbands of Hollywood follows fictionalized versions of some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood, centering around the life of popular comedian Kevin Hart.

The hilarious and drama-filled series also followed Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long as they “ventured through their surreal life in Hollywood.”

“Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” (Photo Credit via BET)



The new limited series revival of the show features new appearances from Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of major celebrity cameos. The new trailer teases some of these appearances, including Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seales, Big Boy, Mark Cuban, Yolanda Adams, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Dr. Phil.

Hart took to Instagram to celebrate the return of the series, referencing the fans who had been vocal about wanting the series to come back.

Hart wrote in a caption, “You asked so I made it happen….WE ARE BACK B-TCHES/MITCHES!!!!! It’s about to go down damn it!!!!! Brace yo selves ….sh-t is about to get fucking real!!!! Premiering on @betplus#RealHusbandsOfHollywood.”

The post itself, which includes the trailer for the series, already has over one million views.

Cannon also shared the trailer directly on his daytime series, The Nick Cannon Show. He said this week, “We are reunited for the new season and it’s called More Kevin, More Problems and I mean, it’s titled perfectly because Kevin is at his antics again.”

After sharing the trailer, he added, “Make sure ya’ll check that out! Ya’ll gonna watch it right?”

Actor/producer Kevin Hart (at podium) and cast members onstage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented on Feb. 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

The series was created by Hart, Chris Spencer, and Ralph R. Farquhar, after a similar sketch at the BET Awards.

The returning limited series is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Hart, Jesse Collins, Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky all on board as executive producers. Wayne Stamps is an executive producer and the showrunner.

Real Husbands of Hollywood will officially return on Feb. 10 on BET+.

Check out the trailer below:

