Alicia Keys responds to Janet Jackson admitting to wanting to date her in resurfaced interview

Keys responded to Jackson's admission on Instagram.

In a resurfaced interview from 2008 that has gone viral, Janet Jackson revealed that she has a crush on Alicia Keys, and the “Fallin'” singer has officially responded–years later.

With the release of her highly anticipated documentary series JANET JACKSON. on Lifetime, social media is ablaze with content surrounding the “Rhythm Nation” icon. In a resurfaced interview with E! Online, Jackson was asked about with whom she would have a lesbian relationship.

“I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she’s wonderful,” Jackson said.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Keys took to Instagram on Sunday with excitement about Jackson’s comments, giving her own two cents on the singer’s kind words. She wrote in her post of a screenshot of the interview, “I always knew I was BAE

But when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥 Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc 💯💯💯💯💯.”

The post took off on Instagram, receiving over 140,000 likes and counting. Many fellow celebrities took to the comments with their own thoughts on the pairing. Ariana DeBose, who recently received acclaim for her turn in West Side Story, wrote in a comment, “Well, hot dayumn!!!!!!! …. Where is the lie? Gorgeous gorgeous women. Yes.”

Brandi Carlile, an openly gay country singer, also commented on the post, writing, “Ok. Props for life – the lesbians now bow down to you.”

Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut “Metamorphosis” after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM)

The docuseries covers everything from the beginnings of Jackson’s career to her first marriage to her relationship with her father Joe Jackson, and more. Five years in the making, it features archival footage from various moments in Jackson’s life and youth, and appearances from celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Regina King, Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott, and Paula Abdul.

Opening up about her youth and watching her brothers in The Jackson 5, she shared in the documentary, “There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in. My father was very strict. He was in charge of my life, my career. My father said, ‘You’re going to sing.’”

The documentary is available to watch on Hulu+.

