LisaRaye McCoy on ‘A House Divided’, the new year: ‘I’m in a season of gratitude and thanksgiving’

EXCLUSIVE: McCoy opened up about where she is in her life, and why years later she still loves her "juicy" role in 'A House Divided'

In a recent interview with theGrio, LisaRaye McCoy opened up about the new year, her role on A House Divided, and more.

A House Divided, ALLBLK’s Daytime Emmy-nominated series, returned for a fourth season this month, returning viewers to the world of the Sanders family, “the founders and owners of a historical Black-owned bank – Birthright Bank.”

McCoy plays Alexis, whose connection to Sanders family patriarch Cameron Sanders, Sr., played by veteran actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs will be made clearer soon, according to McCoy.

McCoy told theGrio that she is in “a season of gratitude and thanksgiving.”

Lisa Raye McCoy attends the premiere of Open Road Films’ “Fifty Shades of Black” on Jan. 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I just feel good about the new year,” she explained. “I feel good, I look good, I got an Emmy-nominated show that I’m on for the fourth season! I’m working, I’m relevant, I’m trending, I got gigs, I am feeling good…I’m just ready for a change…We went through something here in the nation!”

One of the things McCoy is grateful for is her role as the scandalous Alexis, which was not initially supposed to last that long.

“My character was just supposed to be a cameo, but the audience spoke,” she shared. “And then I realized I was written in a lot more because of the chemistry between Cameron (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs) and I.

I was like, I want to play something juicy. I want to be able to read something like it’s a novel and breathe the life into the words of the character, and we’re doing so. I’m able to say, ‘I am a help in this project.’ When you ‘start from the bottom now we’re here,’ you can pat yourself on the back.”

LisaRaye McCoy at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

While not able to say too much about what’s happening next on the series, McCoy teased plenty for viewers to get excited about.

“I love that this is a powerful, wealthy Black family,” she gushed. “We’re showcasing that, ‘Mo’ money, mo’ problems,’ but we’re also showcasing the realness.” She added, “In this fourth season, you’ll also see why Alexis and Cameron are connected.”

A House Divided streams Thursdays on ALLBLK. Watch the Season 4 first-look trailer below:

