Sherri Shepherd will be permanent guest host of ‘Wendy Williams Show:’ report

The comedian reportedly would take over in September 2022, at the start of a new season.

Loading the player...

As Wendy Williams continues her health-related hiatus from the daytime talk show that bears her name, several guest hosts have filled in. On Tuesday, it was reported that Sherri Shepherd will become the permanent guest host of The Wendy Williams Show, according to TMZ.

Sources say that a deal is near completion to have Shepherd take the helm as the permanent guest host when the show’s 15th season begins in September 2022. Fox Station Group may also be looking to change the title of the show as well, depending on Williams’ health and ability to return prior to that.

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards on Dec. 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film)

Williams has been absent from her talk show since the start of the new season in October 2021. The 57-year-old has been dealing with complications with Graves disease, an autoimmune disorder that’s plagued her for years. She is also dealing with a thyroid condition and tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

The last time Williams appeared on her show was for the season finale on July 16, 2021. Her health issues caused the premiere of the next season to be postponed at least three times before resuming with guest hosts in October.

Shepherd, 54, has filled in for Williams as the most frequent of numerous guest hosts during her absence. She hosted the talk show for short stints in November, December, and January. The actress will do another week-long jaunt later this month, from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25. This week, platinum-selling Bronx rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma are guest hosts, and Bevy Smith and Terrence J will fill in next week, as theGrio reported.

Other guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show have included actor Michael Rapaport, comedian/actor Bill Bellamy, comedian/actress Whitney Cummings, actress Leah Remini, and comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell.

Sherri Shepherd speaks onstage during the ‘A Master Class with Niecy Nash’.

Along with Shepherd, Rapaport has been among the most frequently returning guest hosts. He hosted in December, in January, and last week, and will return for a week-long run starting on Feb. 28. His stint in December took place when Shepherd was sidelined due to emergency appendicitis surgery, as theGrio reported.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”