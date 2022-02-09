Will Smith appears alongside ‘Fresh Prince’ super-fans in ‘Bel-Air’ Super Bowl spot

The upcoming 'dramatic retelling' of the classic '90s sitcom premieres Super Bowl Sunday on Peacock

The premiere of Bel-Air is just days away, and Peacock has dropped an exclusive Super Bowl spot— which features Will Smith himself—for the highly anticipated reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

As theGrio previously reported, Bel-Air is set to be one of the biggest series of the year. Described as a “dramatic retelling” of the beloved original series, it follows “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

In the new Super Bowl ad, Smith is joined by Fresh Prince fans around the world while they remix the classic theme song.

MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 08: Actor Will Smith attends ‘Bad Boys For Life’ photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The commercial kicks off with Smith joining a video call with various fans working on their own versions of the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

From back-flips, instrument playing, dancing and more, the ad is a pure celebration of all things Fresh Prince, just in time for the reboot’s debut on Super Bowl Sunday. The fresh and fun ad was directed by Vicent Peone and produced by ArtClass.

As TheGrio previously reported, Bel-Air has slowly teased information about the series as the release date approaches, with official cast announcements, teaser trailers and more taking the internet by storm. The series stars newcomer Jabari Banks as Will, Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), Carlton (Olly Sholotan), Hilary (Coco Jones) and Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar).

Executive producer, co-writer and director Morgan Cooper shared in a statement regarding the series, “My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choice. I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion.”

BEL-AIR — Season: 1 — Pictured in this screen grab: Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Peacock)

“Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest.”

Bel-Air‘s first three episodes drop on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Following the premiere, viewers can tune in every week to catch new episodes of the series.

