Rappers Cardi B and Offset tattoo marriage date on each other on Facebook Live show

"I trust you, but baby, you don't know how to draw,” said Offset.

Loading the player...

Rappers Cardi B and Offset tattooed their wedding anniversary date on each other on her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries.

“Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” she said in a teaser for the episode posted on her Instagram on Friday.

“I’m going to give him a tattoo. You know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted,” she added.

During a visit to a tattoo shop that Offset frequents, she revealed to the Migos rapper that they would be tattooing each other to honor their wedding date of September 20, 2017.

“You’re supposed to trust me – I’m your wife,” the Grammy-award-winning rapper exclaimed before the two practiced tattooing on synthetic skin.

“I trust you, but baby, you don’t know how to draw,” Offset responded.

After tattooing Offset, Cardi was pleasantly shocked by the outcome saying, “actually, I did pretty good!”

When it was time for her to get a tattoo, the rapper was a bit reluctant and visibly squeamish, but she was happy about the end results.

This is the rapper’s second tattoo dedicated to her husband. Cardi also has the word “Offset” tattooed on the back of her thigh.

Offset of Migos (L) and Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)

Though the couple is celebrating love and their fourth year of marriage, their relationship has not always been smooth sailing.

Back in December 2018, Cardi announced that the couple split after rumors of Offset’s infidelity circulated.

Offset publicly apologized on his Instagram, calling himself a “selfish, messed-up husband” and surprised her during her Rolling Loud set asking for her to take him back. She eventually did.

Cardi filed for divorce in Georgia back in 2020, however, calling the relationship “irretrievably broken,” before calling it off two months later. The couple welcomed a son last year and share a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

In an interview with E! News in late 2021, Cardi said that she’s “never been happier” in her marriage to Offset and that they are working through their issues.

“We went through some challenges,” she said. “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”

The couple did it big for Offset’s birthday back in December, with Cardi gifting him $2 million and throwing a lavish party.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...